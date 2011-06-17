Professional bike racing returns to the area with the Tour of America's Dairyland, sponsored by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Through June 25, the tour will host multiple races in cities and neighborhoods around Milwaukee and nearby counties, with races for different skill groups and age levels. The event runs today in Thiensville and continues with races in Grafton on June 18; Waukesha on June 19; Schlitz Park on June 21 and Downer Avenue on June 25. For all dates and locations, visit tourofamericasdairyland.com.