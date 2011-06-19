Professional bike racing returns to the area with the Tour of America's Dairyland, sponsored by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Through June 25, the tour will host multiple races in cities and neighborhoods around Milwaukee and nearby counties, with races for different skill groups and age levels. The event runs today in Waukesha and continues with races in Schlitz Park on June 21 and on Downer Avenue on June 25. For all dates and locations, visit tourofamericasdairyland.com.