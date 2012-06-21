The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board's Tour of America's Dairyland returns for another round of pro-am cycling races. Through July 1, the tour will host multiple races in cities and neighborhoods around Milwaukee and nearby counties, with races for different skill groups and age levels. The event begins today in Shorewood, and continues with races in East Troy on June 22; Grafton on June 23; Waukesha on June 24; and Schlitz Park on June 26. For all dates and locations, visit tourofamericasdairyland.com.