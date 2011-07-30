The whimsical, New Belgium beer-sponsored traveling bike festival Tour de Fat returns for its second year to Humboldt Park. The day begins with a 10 a.m. ride through Bay View that encourages participants to dress up in zany costumes, then continues with an afternoon of music and entertainment (and of course food and beer) in the park, including a headlining set from Free Energy, the Cheap Trick-loving Philadelphia power-pop band that last year released its full-length debut, Stuck on Nothing , on DFA Records.