The whimsical, New Belgium beer-sponsored traveling bike festival Tour de Fat returns for its third year to McKinley Park in the Coast Guard Event Area. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the day begins with a 10 a.m. ride that encourages participants to dress up in zany costumes, then continues with an afternoon of music and entertainment (and of course food and beer) in the park, where one volunteer will be selected to trade their car for a fully loaded commuter bike. The jazz-funk jam band Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will perform at 3 p.m., before the day's 3:50 p.m. finale. Marcia ball