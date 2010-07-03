Consider it an even greener alternative to the government’s “cash-for-clunkers” program. At the inaugural Milwaukee run of its bike ride and festival Tour de Fat, Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing Co. will be selecting somebody to trade their car for a fully loaded commuter bike. The bike ride around Bay View begins at 10 a.m. (registration at 9 a.m.) in Humboldt Park, which will host a slew of bike-themed contests and entertainment, and continues through the afternoon, with ample libations. Attendees are encouraged to wear whimsical costumes.