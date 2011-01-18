Toxic Holocaust w/ Burning Sons and Architects of the Aftermath

For the last decade, Portland, Ore. thrash-metal enthusiast Joel Grind has run his band Toxic Holocaust as something of a solo project, self-recording most of his records alone, hiring ringers to back him on the road. Grind’s latest album for Relapse Records is 2008’s An Overdose of Death , a typically morbid homage to early Slayer and Discharge with myriad songs about widespread death. Among the representative song titles: “March From Hell,” “Endless Armageddon,” “Feedback, Blood & Distortion” and “City of a Million Graves.” The band is well paired on this bill with Milwaukee speed-punk veterans Burning Sons and local metal purists Architects of the Aftermath.