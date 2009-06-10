Doing their part to meet Milwaukee’s insatiable for free outdoor music, the Wisconsin State Fair grounds is hosting free concerts every Wednesday night at the Budweiser Pavilion until the end of July. The line-up nicely mirrors the type of mass-appeal party and cover bands that typically play the State Fair, groups like The Boogie Men, the Lovemonkeys and the Eddie Butts Band. Tonight’s performer is The Toys, a popular regional cover band whose repertoire leans toward the contemporary and the rural. They play songs by acts like 3 Doors Down, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 and Green Day.