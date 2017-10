“Ladies Love Country Boys,” Trace Adkins argued in one of his many big singles, and Adkins’ impressive sales support that claim. Tonight the KFC-endorsing, “Celebrity Apprentice”-competing Nashville crooner headlines a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Bradley Center branded as CountryFest, featuring Craig Morgan and Jason Michael Carroll. Adkins is still touring behind his best-selling 2006 album Dangerous Man, though a new album is rumored to be coming soon.