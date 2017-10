Wilderness Filmmaking Expedition leader Robert Schaller doesn’t have much interest in modern filmmaking technology; he’s much more enamored with classic filming methods, like hand-made emulsion and pinhole cinematography. He’ll discuss some of these unorthodox techniques, as well as his interest in low-budget “wild” filmmaking when he speaks for free tonight at 7 p.m. as part of a program called “Traces of the Wild: An evening with filmmaker Robert Schaller.”