Though many people probably are more worried about saving their money than giving it away right now, for those looking to spread their wealth with tact, Tracy Gary outlines the best ways to make the maximum impact in the latest edition of his celebrated book, Inspired Philanthropy: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Giving Plan and Leaving a Legacy . The book has found an ardent supporter in celebrity financial advisor Suze Orman, who sings its praises in the forward. Gary will share his knowledge tonight when he appears at Boswell Books on Downer Avenue.