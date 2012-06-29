Train and Kelly Clarkson w/ Brett Dennen

The San Francisco pop-rock trio Train is living out one of modern music's great comeback stories. Though the group found some early success with impassioned turn-of-the-century singles like “Meet Virginia” and “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” they'd been all but forgotten by the time they released 2006's commercial brick <i>For Me, It's You</i>. They received their second shot at stardom when their sleeper 2009 single “Hey, Soul Sister” crawled its way to the top of radio playlists, becoming one of 2010's most inescapable songs and making them once again one of adult-contemporary rock's biggest acts.<p> Train co-headlines this bill with Kelly Clarkson, who has experienced her own career ups and downs since winning the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002. Her albums have cast her as a sophisticated young diva (2003's <i>Thankful</i>), a jaded rock girl (2004's mega-hit <i>Breakaway</i>), a tortured soul (2007's career-slowing <i>My December</i>) and a thinking man's Katy Perry (2009's <i>All I Ever Wanted</i>). Her latest album, <i>Stronger</i>, is another makeover of sorts: It's her most country-leaning record yet.