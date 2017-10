Though its doubtful Train will ever top the commercial heights reached by their 2001 breakthrough single, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” the rootsy California adult-contemporary rock band has carried on, releasing a pair of well-received follow up albums in 2003 and 2006, with a third on the way. Save Me San Francisco is scheduled for a tentative September release, and promises more of the band’s Counting Crows-styled traditional American rock.