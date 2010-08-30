One of the most acclaimed and controversial British films of the 1990s, director Danny Boyle’s squalid 1996 adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting follows a pack of heroin addicts as they kill time, start fights and double cross each other. Set to a propulsive soundtrack of ’80s British pop, the film was a breakthrough for Ewan McGregor, who stars as Mark Renton, a recovering addict who finds sobriety even more difficult than addiction. Brocach screens the film tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.