Bluegrass thrives on dynamismpart of its thrill is seeing musicians gleefully blitz through such complex chord changes and solos with whirlwind speed. Despite what their animal namesake suggests, Trampled By Turtles play as fast as any other bluegrass outfit on the market, while keeping the genre's rootsy integrity intact, which can't always be said of some of today's punkier bluegrass offshoots. This Duluth band's flashy shows have made them rising stars in the modern bluegrass scene and the jam scene alike.