Bluegrass is a genre that thrives on dynamismpart of the thrill of bluegrass is seeing musicians blitz through such complex chord changes and solos with such speed. The harmonizing foursome Trampled By Turtles, despite what their animal namesake suggests, can play bluegrass as fast as the best of them, a skill that’s made them stars not only in the modern bluegrass scene and also the jam scene. Tonight the group headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall, behind their latest album, a salute to their hometown called Duluth.