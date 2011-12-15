When the Trans-Siberian Orchestra debuted their symphonic take on Christmas music in the late-'90s, it sounded an awful lot like a novelty. In the years since, however, their progged-out, pyrotechnics- and light-show-assisted tours have become an enduring traditionnot to mention a lucrative one. The group's recent tours have been raking in about $40 million a year, and the band has proved so popular that it split into two entities to better capitalize on the seasonal demand. The group doesn't want to be entirely pigeonholed as a Christmas actin 2009 they released their second non-holiday album, <i>Night Castle</i>but the group remains most celebrated for the albums in their Christmas trilogy: <i>Christmas Eve and Other Stories</i>, <i>The Christmas Attic</i> and <i>The Lost Christmas Eve</i>.