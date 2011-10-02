Trans Am w/ Majeure and Catacombz

More so than most of their peers on Thrill Jockey Records, Trans Am lived up to the “rock” part of their post-rock tag, exaggerating the most overblown tropes of prog-rock. Last year the group released their latest record, Thing , but for this tour they'll be performing their recently reissued 1999 record Futureworld in its entirety. It remains a wonderfully odd, high-concept record, an imagining of the future of rock 'n' roll through the lens of the '80s, when nothing screamed “future” louder than cheap, robotic keyboards and vocoders.