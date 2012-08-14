Founded by Minnesota drummer and Ellis Drum Company owner Tim Ellis, the eight-piece group Transit Authority have been making a decent name for themselves as a tribute band to jazz rock super group Chicago. Transit Authority regularly perform nearly 30 popular tracks by Chicago, including the funky "25 or 6 to 4," the sunny "Saturday In The Park," and their number one love ballad "If You Leave Me Now." The horns section of Transit Authority sounds nearly identical to that of Chicago, and while no one can perfectly emulate the late Peter Cetera, vocalist Patrick Morgan does him justice with his strong range and the help of his band's thickly layered harmonies.