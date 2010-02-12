Trapper Schoepp & The Shades

Milwaukee songwriter Trapper Schoepp may only be 19 years oldhe’s a UW-Milwaukee sophomorebut he sounds wise beyond his years on his latest album, Lived and Moved , which he recorded with his band The Shades at Howl Street studio with producer Justin Perkins. Drawing from the rootsy leanings of The Band, Wilco and The Replacements, Schoepp sings a well-crafted set of songs about a life in transition. The $5 cover for his show tonight with openers The Battle Royale, The Last Rhino and Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers includes a copy of the CD.