Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and humping trash cans as the wear frightening masks that make them look like deformed nursing home patients. The narrative is minimal, and the chaos is captured in grainy film stock that makes it look like a vintage home movie. Without knowing the film’s background, it would be difficult to guess much of the action was staged.