Trashcan Sinatras w/ The Candles

Part of a spate of Scottish indie-pop bands that emerged in the late-’80s, Trashcan Sinatras released a string of blissful, clean-cut guitar-pop records at a time when radio was beginning to favor modern-rock with a grittier edge. Despite all the critical accolades they invited, commercial success eluded them, and they slowed down after their 1996 album A Happy Pocket . Recent years have seen a pair of new albums, 2004’s Weightlifting and their latest release, In the Music , a softer collection featuring an unlikely guest spot from Carly Simon. The band is working on a compilation of rare, early material for possible release later this year.