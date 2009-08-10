Part of a spate of Scottish indie-pop bands that emerged in the late-’80s, Trashcan Sinatras released a string of blissful, clean-cut guitar-pop records at a time when radio favored modern-rock with a grittier edge. It’s unsurprising that commercial success eluded them, then, and the band disappeared after their 1996 album A Happy Pocket . They resurfaced in 2004 with Weightlifting , a typically melodic album, and followed it up with this year’s In the Music , a softer collection that features a guest spot from, of all people, Carly Simon.