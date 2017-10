Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonight’s line-up includes DJ Infoteck, Ray Rizzy, Speak Easy, Ygun Clutch, Jayy, pretty Tony, Party Boi and Young Major. There will also be ample drink specials, including $3 long islands, apple and watermelon martinis or shots of Patron.