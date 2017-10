After a hiatus this summer, Live on North’s popular Trend Mondays event returns just in time for the new school year. Promoter Hood Hephna’s weekly rap event showcases a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonight’s line-up, for instance, includes DJ Infotek, Sheba Baby, Jaye Cane, A-Team, B-Wilks, Young Major and Milwaukee’s foremost crunk coinsures, Streetz N Young Deuces.