Trend Mondays w/ Streetz N Young Deuces

The Milwaukee cousin-cousin rap duo Streetz and Young Deuces’ quest to conquer Milwaukee radio has led them on a detour to the South, where they’ve spent much of their time networking with DJs and trading mixtape appearances, building up a following with hopes of building up enough of a name that even Milwaukee’s unwelcoming radio climate won’t be able to ignore them. It’s paying off: After years of dues paying, they’re turning heads with their latest mixtape, Straight Drop Muzik . Tonight they perform as part of the weekly Trend Mondays event at Live on North, which this week will also feature DJ Heathen, Ray Nitti, Young Oki, Yung Ledgend, Mackin Maal and The Cranberry Show.