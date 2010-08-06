Trevor Hall w/ The Tom Fuller Band

Opportunity came early in life for acoustic pop songwriter Trevor Hall. With the encouragement of his father, he inked a deal with Geffen Records as a high-school senior, and moved to Los Angeles to work with producers like John Alagia. After self-releasing a handful of records without an audience, he pressed on until “Other Ways” made it on the soundtrack of Shrek the Third in 2007. In 2008, he released the breezy disc This Is Blue and a live album, Alive & On the Road , followed last year by a self-titled album, his most reggae-infused yet.