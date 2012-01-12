The Trews w/ Pilot Airer

Though they haven't made as much of a commercial impression in America, rockers The Trews have been staples of the Canadian airwaves since their 2003 debut, <i>House of Ill Fame</i>. They've released three albums since, including 2005's <i>Den of Thieves</i>, which they recorded with Aerosmith and Cheap Trick producer Jack Douglas, and last year's <i>Hope & Ruin</i>, which featured production from The Tragically Hip's Gord Sinclair and was recorded at that band's studio in Ontario. Like all Trews records, <i>Hope & Ruin</i> splits the difference between the hard-swaggering classic rock of the '70s and the sweeter, poppier sounds of '90s alternative rock. <P>