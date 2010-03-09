The contemporary ballet troupe the Trey McIntyre Project gives a one-night-only performance tonight at the Marcus Center in conjunction with Milwaukee Ballet. The program will include three pieces, including the Milwaukee premiere of Ma Maison , a piece commissioned by the New Orleans Ballet and featuring music from that city’s Preservation Jazz Band. Another piece, Wild Sweet Love , takes its name from lyrics from a Roberta Flack song, and is set to a diverse soundtrack of music from artists like Queen, Lou Reed and The Zombies.