Despite what the tabloids occasionally suggest, Elvis is long dead, but thanks to casinos around the county, his spirit will live on forever. The Potawatomi Bingo Casino does its part to remember one of the biggest pop stars of all-time with a four-night bill that continues tonight called “Tribute to the King,” featuring Elvis imitator extraordinaire Ryan Pelton, as well as The Imperials. The bill continues its runs tonight with a 7:30 p.m. show in the casino’s Northern Lights Theater.