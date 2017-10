The title of tonight’s 10 p.m. bill at the Stonefly Brewery, “A Tribute To Inspiration: An Evening of Public Enemy,” overstates its case a bit. Milwaukee’s meat-and-potatoes rappers weren’t overly inspired by Public Enemy’s riotous cacophony, as least no more than any other rappers. Nonetheless, tonight many of them, including The Rusty P’s, Taste Emcees and Dameon Ellzy, will pay homage to the pioneering rap group by covering their favorite Public Enemy songs for an entire night.