As their moniker suggests, Trio Globo draws from a wealth of world-music influences, infusing jazz and classical music with the native folk sounds of Africa, Europe and India. The acoustic trio pairs cellist Eugene Friesen with pianist Howard Levy and eclectic percussionist Glen Velez, who uses a host of unique drums to lend texture to the group’s earthy compositions, which touch on everything from American blues, to Latin sambas and Germanic waltzes. Tickets to tonight’s performance are $20, or $10 for students.