With its mixture of magical, musical and physical comedy flavors, Triple Espresso, a touring show which runs at the Marcus Center through Nov. 16, feels reminiscent of early 20th century Vaudeville/Cabaret variety shows. The show centers around three struggling stage performers who banded together years ago to try to create an act, only to have it fail miserably on national television. The three entertainers stage a livewire reunion performance at a café named, fittingly, Triple Espresso. Today's performance is at 2 p.m.