Tripoli Shrine Circus

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does nine performances at the U.S. Cellular Arena through Sunday. Attractions include Polish-trained tigers and lions, a Romanian acrobatic duo, a comedic family of sheepdogs, a Chilean clown and a human cannonball. The main attraction is the Mighty Bo, the largest performing elephant on the planet.