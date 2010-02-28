Tripoli Shrine Circus

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which finishes its four-day stay at the U.S. Cellular Arena today. Attractions include Polish-trained tigers and lions, a Romanian acrobatic duo, a comedic family of sheepdogs, a Chilean clown and a human cannonball. The main attraction is the Mighty Bo, the largest performing elephant on the planet.