Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Like many young New Orleans musicians, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews marries his city's heritage jazz with the youthful music of his own generation, creating a swampy, hip-hop-influenced jazz-funk fusion. Named for his city's Sixth Ward and produced by Galactic's Ben Ellman, his 2010 debut for Verve records, Backatown , was a major critical and commercial success, cementing his status as one of New Orleans' brightest young talents. His just-released follow-up, For True , is a flashier, more diverse expansion of that album, a lavishly produced record that features guest appearances from Jeff Beck, Warren Haynes, Ledisi and, most surprisingly, Kid Rock.