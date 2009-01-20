Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind cuts its heavy subject matter with omnipresent humor that never detracts from the play’s serious message. The play follows African American actress Wiletta Mayer on the heels of her big break: a staring role in a Broadway production. She soon realizes, though, that the cringe-worthy racial attitudes of her director could make this dream job unbearable. The Rep opens its production of Trouble In Mind tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance.