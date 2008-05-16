Los Angeles’ Troublemaker is no stranger to high-profile paying gigs, having DJed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 60th birthday party and remixed Linkin Park for their Reanimation album. Troublemaker’s brand of electronica is every bit as suave as you’d expect from a guy who’s managed to make a name for himself and turn a profit in L.A.’s crowded scene, but it also sports a dirtier edge than his champagne-sipping lifestyle might suggest. During a typical set, disembodied synths and disorienting snare drums pound against dubby reggae beats and hyper, booty basslines. He shares a 10 p.m. Jackalope Lounj bill with DJs E.Rich and Why B tonight.