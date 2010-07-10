In 2005, two years before his death, world-famous stuntman Evel Knievel promoted his last motorcycle ride at a Milwaukee Harley-Davidson dealership. Now the Harley-Davidson Museum pays tribute to the death-defying icon with the largest exhibit it has ever organized, “True Evel: The Amazing Story of Evel Knievel,” which displays a slew of intimate Knievel memorabilia, including bikes, helmets, leather jackets, gold and diamond canes and personal letters, as well as a host of photographs of the stuntman in his prime. The exhibit runs through Sept. 6.