Brocach Irish Pub continues its free patio movie series tonight with a screening of the Quentin Tarantino-penned, Tony Scott-directed crime caper True Romance . Christian Slater stars as a comic-store clerk who falls for a prostitute (Patricia Arquette) with a violent pimp. Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, James Gandolfini, Saul Rubinek, Brad Pitt, Tim Sizemore and Samuel L. Jackson all turn in memorable supporting performances.