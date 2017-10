Since 2004, the nonprofit organization TRUE Skool has used hip-hop culture to educate and reach out to at-risk youth. To raise money for its summer programming, the organization is throwing a house-party-themed fund-raiser with raffles, live art and breakdancing, as well as performances from area rap acts Raze, The Hollowz, AUTOMatic, Adi Armour, Relative Theory, Taste Emcees, Trutanium and Intrinsic Behavior, and DJ sets from DJ Madhatter, Kid Cut Up, DJ Bizzon, DJ JDL and DJ Kiki.