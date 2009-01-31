The Trusty Knife w/ Thunders and The Reckless Hearts

One of the many young, noise-making Riverwest bands with high spirits and bloated line-ups, The Trusty Knife introduced themselves with an excellent 2007 split with their friends in the The Candliers, and early this winter they released their follow-up full-length album. The group distinguishes themselves from their Riverwest peers by putting the emphasis on festive, good-time rock and roll and R&B. Also on tonight’s 9 p.m. bill is The Reckless Hearts, a rock ’n’ roll band formed from the ashes of area glam-rockers The Danger.