Truth in Fiction’s “Brown Sweater” might be the catchiest piece of sugarcoated pop-punk to arrive since the great Jimmy Eat World boom of 2001, and the Milwaukee band’s debut album, Fireflies , is filled with similarly hooky, All-American Rejects-esque emo-pop, deftly produced by bassist Kristian Riley, formerly of Citizen King. It’s one of the most radio-friendly records Milwaukee has yielded in years, and though the band hasn’t made much of a dent on the radio yet, they’ve been building a following with shows on the Warped Tour and opening for Fall Out Boy. Truth in Fiction tops a loaded bill tonight also featuring (deep breath): Danger Is My Middle Name, Mathletes, Love Me Electric, The High Life, You’ll Love Me Tomorrow and Leah Stargazing