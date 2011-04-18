Not all photography is photojournalism. Photographers can take great artistic license with how they choose to depict their subject, and the statements their photos make don't always necessarily reflect reality. "The Truth is Not in the Mirror: Photography and a Constructed Identity," which runs through May 22 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, explores the power of photographs to stretch the truth, spotlighting works from Tina Barney, Claire Beckett, Valerie Belin, Dawoud Bey, Jesse Burke, Kelli Connell, Michael Corridore, Philip-Lorca diCorcia, Rineke Dijkstra, Jason Florio, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Andy Freeberg, Lee Friedlander, David Hockney, Nikki S. Lee, Graham Miller, Martin Parr, Thomas Ruff, The Sartorialist, Alec Soth, Will Steacy, Larry Sultan and Mickalene Thomas.