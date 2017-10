Four-part warbling, country harmonies framed by Southern-rock guitars form the basis of Truth & Salvage Co.'s throwback ragtime tunes. The six-piece band formed in 2005 from the members of disbanded groups Scrappy Hamilton and Old Pike. After three years of touring, the band was discovered by Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, who signed them to his Silver Arrow record label, which released the band's 2009 Truth & Salvage Co. EP and 2010 self-titled debut full-length.