×
Most bars around the city will be open this eveningmany of them around 7 p.m.but the Cactus Club offers a little something special: Its annual Turkeyoke karaoke gathering. Come celebrate American history with this proud Japanese tradition.
Tonight @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.
Most bars around the city will be open this eveningmany of them around 7 p.m.but the Cactus Club offers a little something special: Its annual Turkeyoke karaoke gathering. Come celebrate American history with this proud Japanese tradition.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.