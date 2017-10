Brooklyn's most respected art-rock band cut down on their Brooklyn ties for their latest album, Nine Types of Light , which they recorded at producer/multi-instrumentalist David Sitek's new studio in Los Angeles. The result still sounds like a TV on the Radio, dense and soulful with shades of prog and funk, but it's also a lighter, brighter album, filled with ruminations on love. Tragically, the album was their last with bassist Gerald Smith, who died of lung cancer this April.