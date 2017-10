On July 9th, Twitter users @JamieOverman and @AbiNaumann will run a half-marathon to call attention to Crohn's and Colitis, with hopes of raising $4,000 to help find a cure, but first they're holding this fundraising Tweet-up at Distil, 722 N. Milwaukee St. There will be drink specials, a raffle and free appetizers. Come out and tweet for a cause.