After a brief lull in activity, Milwaukee’s indie-blues popsters Twelve Ounce Prophet is returning to the stage tonight for a 9:30 p.m. show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn ahead of the upcoming release of their second EP, Politics, Heretics, and Fucking Icepicks, due later this year. Their 2006 EP, The Screwtape Letters, garnered the group a WAMI nomination as well as some local buzz over their catchy, user-friendly, tried-and-true blues riffs as well as their creatively nostalgic devotion to loved-and-lost lyricism.