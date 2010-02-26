The Twilight Hours w/ The Mike Benign Compulsion

Minneapolis’ The Twilight Hours reunites members of one of that city’s most celebrated college-rock bands, Trip Shakespeare: singer-songwriter Matt Wilson and bassist John Munson, who also found success with the post-Trip Shakespeare alternative band Semisonic. Twilight Hours’ 2010 debut album Stereo Night finds the pair picking off where they left off, crafting rollicking pop confessionals. Opener The Mike Benign Compulsion unites Milwaukee alt-rock fixture Mike Benign with other alums of the local music scene from around the time Trip Shakespeare was making waves.